OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,481 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,694 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 241.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87,453 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

