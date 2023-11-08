OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 13,842 shares worth $550,649. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

