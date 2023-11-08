Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,100.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,100.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $3,069,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

