Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.45

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.45 and last traded at C$26.55, with a volume of 7153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.80.

SCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.32. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -11.11.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

