VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 4.4%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.27. 1,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 58,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VEON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

