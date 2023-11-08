Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.94. 647,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,451,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

