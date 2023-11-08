Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Procter & Gamble (PG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG):

11/6/2023 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2023 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2023 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $162.00 to $153.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2023 – Procter & Gamble is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2023 – Procter & Gamble was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.58 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.80 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average is $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,792.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,234,663.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $120,598.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,596.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

