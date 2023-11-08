Sempra (SRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) recently:
- 11/6/2023 – Sempra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/25/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/21/2023 – Sempra was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/17/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2023 – Sempra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/9/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $86.00 to $76.00.
- 10/5/2023 – Sempra is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2023 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Sempra Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Sempra
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.