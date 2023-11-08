Sempra (SRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) recently:

11/6/2023 – Sempra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2023 – Sempra was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Sempra was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $86.00 to $76.00.

10/5/2023 – Sempra is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Sempra had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Sempra had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $84.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sempra

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,085,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.