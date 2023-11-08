MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.19 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.46-$1.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $368.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,054,581.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after acquiring an additional 139,923 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 577,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

