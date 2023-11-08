Prom Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00012445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $80.40 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.37931342 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $2,136,879.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

