eCash (XEC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.99 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. eCash has a market cap of $599.00 million and approximately $12.99 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,398.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00688812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00138304 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,547,629,673,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

