Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.99M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.37-$1.41 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on REYN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.