Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, November 9th.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $624.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.40 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.85. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:AE Free Report ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.92% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

