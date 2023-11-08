Adams Resources & Energy (AE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, November 9th.
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $624.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.40 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect Adams Resources & Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adams Resources & Energy Trading Down 4.9 %
Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.85. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $61.84.
Several analysts have commented on AE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
