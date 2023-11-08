Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

