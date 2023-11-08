Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lear worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.60.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

