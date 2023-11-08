Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 414 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,130,000 after purchasing an additional 376,006 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

