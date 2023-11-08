Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Dollar General by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $121.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.47. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $260.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.