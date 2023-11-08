Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,532 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 194.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

