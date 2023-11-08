Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after purchasing an additional 393,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,970,000 after purchasing an additional 876,409 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Vale by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.