OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires New Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,226 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $215.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05.

Cisco Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

