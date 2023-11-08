3,302 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

