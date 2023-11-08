OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $946,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

View Our Latest Report on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.