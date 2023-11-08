OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $922,000 Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $197.70 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

