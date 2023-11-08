OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 707 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,523.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

