OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,499 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Shares of STLD opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.16. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

