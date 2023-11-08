OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys Shares of 8,771 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.05% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LGND opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

