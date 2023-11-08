OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys New Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,783,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 292,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

