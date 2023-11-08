BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.50. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BioAtla by 17.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

