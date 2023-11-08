Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to $10.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $10.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 131.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

