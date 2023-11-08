SouthState Corp Purchases New Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.01 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

