SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its position in BCE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BCE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 139,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

BCE Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.32%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

