SouthState Corp Sells 869 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 36,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EIX opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

