Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stake Boosted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

