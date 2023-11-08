SouthState Corp Buys Shares of 601 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,308.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,572,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377,777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,830,000 after purchasing an additional 732,292 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 738,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,130 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

