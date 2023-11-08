SouthState Corp Has $88,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

SouthState Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMLF opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $726.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $56.66.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.