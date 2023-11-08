Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,931,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $192.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $215.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.