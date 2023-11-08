SouthState Corp Has $119,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CarMax Price Performance

CarMax stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

