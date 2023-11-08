SouthState Corp Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

