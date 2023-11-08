SouthState Corp Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Halliburton by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 146.9% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

