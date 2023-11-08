SouthState Corp Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

