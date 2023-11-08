SouthState Corp Has $127,000 Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SouthState Corp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after buying an additional 1,404,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after buying an additional 879,976 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,335,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,604,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

