SouthState Corp Has $217,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

