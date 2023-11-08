SouthState Corp Sells 3,637 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.