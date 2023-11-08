SouthState Corp Sells 271 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

