SouthState Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

