Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

