Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 2,002 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 75,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at $94,339,595.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 762,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,339,595.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,176 shares of company stock valued at $69,966,456 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

WMS stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.