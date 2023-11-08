Keystone Financial Group Acquires New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. American Trust boosted its position in Target by 14.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.3% during the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.