Keystone Financial Group Invests $278,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDP opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

