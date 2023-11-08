Keystone Financial Group Invests $268,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

